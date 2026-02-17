preserve Houston's history
Preservationists stage last-ditch attempt to save historic Houston theatre
Houstonians residing in the Heights, Garden Oaks, and far beyond were thrown into a tizzy last week by the abrupt news that the Garden Oaks Theater had been purchased by commercial developers in a $7.1 million, off-market deal.
Within a matter of days, demolition permits were granted, sewer lines disconnected from the city, and — as of Monday night — construction fencing was placed around the property. Both Preservation Houston and Arthouse Houston, an offshoot of the Friends of River Oaks Theatre, have voiced concerns over the apparent plans to raze the Art Deco building before the community has had time to react to the news.
Built in 1947, the Garden Oaks Theater is one of several post-war Houston theaters designed for the Interstate Circuit by H.F. Pettigrew and John A. Worley of the Dallas firm Pettigrew & Worley, alongside its sister cinema, the River Oaks Theatre. It is a classic example of streamlined Art Deco design — an architectural gem that connects Houston’s everyday streetscape to its cinematic past.
Arthouse Houston has been sitting on preservation plans for the theater for years, waiting for it to be sold by the church that had owned and utilized the building since the 1990s. The 700-plus seat theater, along with its stage, has retained its original architectural details and features throughout the years, save for a short stage extension project carried out by the church.
Developers have not responded to proposals by Arthouse Houston to either buy or lease the movie theater to return it to its original use while simultaneously operating as a community arts center and much needed “third place.”
According to State of Texas records, parties involved include the Heights Equity Trust, Sage Equity Partners, and Heights Investment Fund, LLC. None of these entities have responded to CultureMap’s request for comment about their plans for the property.
Jim Parsons, programs and communications director for Preservation Houston, issued this statement to CultureMap:
“The Garden Oaks Theater and buildings like it give the city a sense of identity. People don't just recognize these places, they remember them. Houston is always changing, but when we treat historic architecture as disposable, we risk losing the landmarks that anchor neighborhoods and give them character.”
Maureen McNamara, Arthouse Houston’s co-founder and director, is hoping that developers took note of the “save the theater” rally that took place at the theater on Sunday, February 15, and may have a change of heart. Coverage of the rally by ABC13 was widely circulated on social media, so it’s unlikely that the developers are unaware of the public outcry to save the theater — and is what likely led to fencing going up only a day later.
“We feel like we’re pretty well poised to step in and help investors to incorporate the theater into a larger project, and the first step is to make sure that we win them over,” McNamara tells CultureMap. “Part of winning them over is making sure they know how much the community cares, and seeing how beautiful and dynamic restoring our historical buildings and theaters can be.”
The restoration of River Oaks Theatre and the attention that project has brought to the area is something McNamara is confident she can replicate.
“There are nonprofit organizations all over the US saving and running historic theaters as community arts centers, and arts and film centers — there are models for this. Austin just did a big push with the Paramount Theatre,” says McNamara. “I’d like for it [Garden Oaks Theater] to exist for its original purpose — at least in part, as a movie theater — with some live theater components as well.”
A petition on change.org has already garnered more than 1,000 signatures. In addition, Arthouse Houston will attend a Houston City Council meeting on Wednesday, February 18, at 9 am to discuss what there is to be done about this situation. McNamara encourages people to join them.
“We would love any help we can get getting people there, signing up to speak if possible — it would be great to have a crowd there.”