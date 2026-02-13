free soft serve for all
Johnny Carrabba now serving Southern comfort food at new Bellaire locale
A fast casual, family-friendly Houston restaurant has arrived in Bellaire. After a two-week soft opening, Mia’s Table is now open full time in the Bellaire triangle.
Located in the former CounterCommon space at 5413 Bellaire Blvd, the new restaurant is Houston’s seventh Mia Table, joining the original on Kirby Dr. as well as stores in Memorial City, Shenandoah, Katy, and more. An eighth location will open in Sugar Land later this year. Beginning this Saturday, February 14, the restaurant will be open its regular hours of 11 am-9 pm daily.
Houston restaurant legend Johnny Carrabba opened the first Mia’s Table in 2012. Unlike his pioneering Italian restaurant Carrabba’s that offers full service and an upscale environment, Mia Table is a family friendly, counter service restaurant that serves classic, Southern-inspired fare. Diners know it for dishes such as burgers, salads, chicken fried steak, and chicken tenders. In addition to the relatively affordable prices, families appreciate the free soft serve ice cream.
“At Mia's Table Bellaire, our focus is simple: serving great comfort food with genuine Southern hospitality in a welcoming, family-friendly environment,” managing partner John Cahill writes in a note on the restaurant’s website. “While this location already holds a special place in the neighborhood, we're proud to bring the consistency, care, and heart that guests have come to expect from every Mia's Table.”
Cahill adds that he grew up in Bellaire and has been with Mia’s Table since June 2014. Prior to opening the Bellaire location, he served as managing partner of the restaurant’s Bay Area location in Webster.
In addition to Mia’s Table, Bellaire recently welcomed the second location of Candente, Houston’s only Michelin-recognized Tex-Mex restaurant.