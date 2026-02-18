get low
Cult-favorite chicken and waffle restaurant opens in Houston this weekend
A cult-favorite chicken and waffle chain is coming to Houston. Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles will open its first Bayou City outpost on Saturday, February 21.
Located on the border of the East End and the Third Ward at 3611 Gulf Freeway, Lo-Lo’s started in Arizona in 2002 and has since expanded to Las Vegas and the Dallas suburb of Grapevine.
Find Lo-Lo's at 3611 Gulf Freeway.Courtesy of Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles HTX
As its name implies, the menu starts with various chicken and waffle combinations, including different quantities of waffles paired with different parts of the chicken such as wings or breasts. The menu’s breakfast all-day section includes biscuits and gravy, an omelette made with chicken and vegetables, and breakfast platters built around eggs and grits.
For lunch and dinner, diners may opt for soul food that includes blackened fish, fried shrimp and grits, and chicken gizzards with rice. Pair these creations with a range of cocktails, including mimosas.
Count Houston hip-hop legend Bun B as a fan. The Trill Burgers co-owner praised the restaurant in a clip posted to its Instagram account.
Lo-Lo's will celebrate its grand opening with giveaways, live music, and other entertainment. Going forward, it will be open until 10 pm Monday through Thursday and midnight on the weekends.
“We are beyond excited to bring Lo-Lo’s to Houston,” franchisees Lucious and Aundria Barnum, said in a statement. “Houston is a city built on culture, flavor and community — everything Lo-Lo’s represents. This isn’t just about opening a restaurant. It’s about creating a space where people come together, celebrate and enjoy food that feeds the soul. We’re honored to become part of the fabric of [Houston].”