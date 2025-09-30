Diamonds and Dogs
Meet Snow, the playful Lab mix waiting at Houston SPCA for her next adventure
If you’ve been searching for a running buddy who will never bail on a game of fetch, meet Snow, a spirited 2-year-old Lab mix waiting at the Houston SPCA for her forever family. At just 38 pounds, this lean, athletic girl is all about motion, joy, and tennis balls.
Snow is ready to hit the ground running — literally.Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
“Do you like to run? Me too!” her bio declares. “We may be a perfect ‘set, match.’” One look at her eager eyes and wagging tail, and you’ll know she’s not kidding. Snow’s ideal day includes long walks, energetic play sessions, and plenty of opportunities to chase her beloved tennis balls.
Adopting Snow couldn’t be easier — or more affordable. Her $55 adoption package includes her microchip, spay surgery, up-to-date vaccinations, a free bag of Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and a complimentary post-adoption visit at any VCA Animal Hospital. In short, she’s ready to hit the ground running (literally).
You can meet Snow any day of the week at the Houston SPCA, open 11 am-6 pm.
While Snow waits for her new home, the Houston SPCA is also gearing up for one of the city’s most enchanting fall fundraisers: the Howl-O-Ween Ball on Friday, October 24.
Co-chaired by Annie Graham, Tommy Harper, and Tracy LeRoy — with KHOU’s Ilona Carson as emcee — this year’s ball promises a magical mix of elegance and Halloween fun.
Guests are encouraged to wear everything from black tie to “creep it real” costumes as they gather at the SPCA’s William and Evelyn Griffin Campus for All Animals. Expect “boo-ze” during cocktail hour, a lively auction featuring prizes like a Puerto Vallarta getaway and a $10,000 diamond necklace from de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry, plus an after-party with DJ L-Boogie.
One lucky raffle winner will go home with this amazing necklace. Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
Can’t make it to the ball? You can still support animals like Snow by buying a raffle ticket for a dazzling 9.10-carat London blue topaz pendant, encircled by diamond halos and valued at $5,000. Only 250 tickets will be sold, and the proceeds benefit the Houston SPCA’s mission to rescue, heal, and find loving homes for animals in need.