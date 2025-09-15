Pawsitively Spooktacular
Houston SPCA promises a ghoulishly glam night at annual Howl-O-Ween Ball
It's time to dust off your broomsticks and get ready for the city's most bewitching bash: The Houston SPCA's annual Howl-O-Ween Ball, happening Friday, October 24.
This year’s ball is co-chaired by Annie Graham, Tommy Harper, and Tracy LeRoy, with KHOU’s Ilona Carson keeping the magic alive as emcee.
Guests are encouraged to creep it real in elegant Halloween costumes, cocktail attire, or black tie as they gather on the Houston SPCA’s enchanted William and Evelyn Griffin Campus for All Animals.
The evening begins with “boo-ze” and bidding during a cocktail hour and auction featuring fang-tastic prizes like a Puerto Vallarta getaway, a dazzling $10,000 diamond necklace from de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry, and a wickedly fun weekend for six at Frances Farms.
The raffle spotlights a stunning, 9.10-carat London blue topaz pendant surrounded by two shimmering .50 carat diamond halos with a diamond-adorned bale. The 14K white gold necklace is valued at $5,000 and generously donated by Diamonds Direct. You don't have to wait — buy a raffle ticket now.
One lucky raffle winner will go home with this amazing necklace.Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
Once the Ball wraps up, DJ L-Boogie will keep spirits high at the after-party, or you can high-tail it over to the adjacent Adoption Center. Ghouls and goblins can snack on devilishly good desserts, sip creepy-creative cocktails, and — best of all — cuddle with adorable, adoptable puppies and kittens.
Of course, behind all the tricks and treats lies the true magic: Every dollar raised helps the Houston SPCA rescue, heal, and rehome animals in need, from furry companions to farm animals and even injured wildlife.
Tickets are hauntingly easy to grab at HoustonSPCA.org/2025Ball. So gather your coven and get ready for a frightfully delightful evening where generosity meets ghostly glamour, all to support animals who need a little extra spell of love.