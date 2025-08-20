Adopt Don't Shop
Houston SPCA invites animal lovers to 'Clear the Shelters' on August 23
Animal lovers across the Bayou City have a special reason to mark their calendars this month: The Houston SPCA is hosting its Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Event on Saturday, August 23, from 11 am-6 pm. It promises to be a day packed with wagging tails, purring companions, and family fun.
For one day only, all dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be available at half-off their regular adoption fees. This complete adoption package includes microchipping, spay or neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccinations, and a Hill’s Pet Nutrition adoption gift bag.
Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
Regular fees range from $20 to $195, making this a budget-friendly opportunity to welcome a new furry friend into the family. (Equine, farm animals, and small pets are excluded from this special.)
Visitors can enjoy a variety of free activities and giveaways throughout the day, including custom-made balloon art animals, face painting for the kids, and pet adoption gift bags courtesy of Hill’s Pet Nutrition. Families adopting a pet will also receive a free kid’s snow cone from the Kona Ice Truck, because nothing says summer like a cool treat and a new best friend.
For pet parents wanting to learn more about animal wellness, the event will host a Pet Wellness Q&A with Dr. Omar Farias, a veterinarian with Hill’s Pet Nutrition. Local wildlife enthusiasts can meet Houston SPCA’s wildlife experts and their ambassador birds, offering a rare, up-close look at some of the area’s most fascinating creatures.
Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
And the fun doesn’t stop there. VCA Animal Hospital will be on-site with free giveaways, adding to the community spirit of the day. It’s all part of the Houston SPCA’s mission to connect people with animals in need and ensure that every adoption is a positive, informed experience.
For those who can’t wait until August 23 to start browsing, the Houston SPCA’s full lineup of adoptable pets can be viewed online anytime. From playful puppies and affectionate kittens to loyal adult dogs and cats, there’s a match waiting for every home.
For the Houston SPCA, Clear the Shelters not only reduces the shelter population but also inspires the community to open their hearts and homes.
Whether you’re looking to adopt, learn more about pet care, or simply spend a Saturday surrounded by animals and fellow animal lovers, the Houston SPCA’s Clear the Shelters event on August 23 promises to be a highlight of the summer.