Big Hearts, Wet Noses
Find a new best friend at Houston SPCA’s Spring Open House
Join a day of family-friendly fun, education, and heartwarming connections at the Houston SPCA Spring Open House on April 25. Held from 11 am-4 pm, the free event invites the community to explore the campus while learning more about animal rescue, care, and adoption.
Guests can enjoy a wide range of activities throughout the day, including interactive wildlife expert chats and hands-on STEAM-based crafts for children in the Carruth Education Center. The event also features a Game Yard with oversized favorites like Giant Jenga and Connect Four, along with balloon artists, face painting, and prize giveaways.
Animal experiences are at the heart of the event. Visitors can watch scheduled feedings inside a pop-up neonatal kitten nursery, offering a rare glimpse into lifesaving care for orphaned kittens. Equine demonstrations at the Rescue Arena highlight the rehabilitation work of the organization’s Equine and Farm Animal Team, showcasing rescued horses in action.
See equine demonstrations during the Open House. Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
Refreshments add to the festive atmosphere, with complimentary offerings from Eureka Heights and Kona Ice at select times throughout the afternoon.
For those ready to adopt, the event offers added incentives. Every dog or cat adoption includes a gift bag filled with toys, supplies, and pet food from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, along with special treats for new pet parents and their furry companions.
With engaging activities, live entertainment, and meaningful opportunities to support animal welfare, the Spring Open House gives you a memorable way to connect with the mission of the Houston SPCA — and maybe meet your new best friend.
Houston SPCA is located at 7007 Old Katy Rd. Houston, TX 77024. Visit online or call (713) 869-SPCA (7722).