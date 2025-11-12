Report Animal Cruelty
6 dogs rescued after shooting at southwest Houston apartment complex
Six dogs are recovering after being rescued by the Houston SPCA’s Animal Rescue Ambulance in September, following reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in southwest Harris County.
When responders arrived, two dogs were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Houston SPCA. All six animals were transported to the organization’s animal hospital for emergency treatment and evaluation.
"One dog has multiple fractures; the other has a broken ulna. Both have gunshot wounds with entry and exit points," says Dr. Roberta Westbrook, senior vice president of veterinary medicine at the Houston SPCA. They received extensive veterinary care at the Houston SPCA Animal Hospital before they each found their own loving home.
One of the injured dogs.Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
Harris County Constable Precinct 1 officials arrested Oscar Junior Johnson, 54, in connection with the shooting. Johnson has been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and two felony counts of Cruelty to a Non-Livestock Animal, after witnesses reported seeing him fire a gun toward the dogs.
The Houston SPCA continues to assist law enforcement in investigating animal cruelty cases across the region. Anyone who suspects animal abuse or neglect is encouraged to report it by calling 713-869-7722 or submitting photos and videos at houstonspca.org/animal-cruelty.