Houston's new hike and bike trail kicks off week's top 5 stories

Spring branch trail
The new trail makes Houston safer for bikers and hikers. Photo courtesy of Spring Branch Management District

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Major hike and bike trail rolls out in bustling Houston neighborhood. The 2.4-mile segment in Spring Branch connects neighborhoods, retail stores, schools, Schwartz Park, and employment centers.

2. Houston's best restaurants open for Christmas Day — dine-in or to-go. Judging by the offerings, prime rib was the unofficial dish of Christmas. 

3. Historic Montrose landmark estate courts market at $3.25 million. The Myer-Hall House, or 4 Courtlandt Pl., blends charm and contemporary chic to create a space that is as inviting as it is important. 

4. Sneaky hack to watch KHOU in Houston during AT&T-Tegna blackout. Thankfully, the dispute has been resolved, and KHOU is once again airing on U-Verse.  

5. Houston billionaire couple gifts massive $1 million to citywide charity. The United Way will use the funds to assist those in need of food, utility and rental assistance, medications, and healthcare support.

