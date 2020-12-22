Houston billionaire couple gifts massive $1 million to citywide charity

Vying for the title of “Houston’s Official Benefactors,” local billionaires Rich and Nancy Kinder have gifted yet another area nonprofit with a massive holiday donation. The dynamic power couple has granted $1 million to United Way of Greater Houston, the organization announced.

The funds will go towards those in need of food, utility and rental assistance, medications, and healthcare support, according to a press release. Other assistance will include job training and certification, job placement, financial coaching, child care, mental health services, and more.

Help will be funneled through a collaborative model dubbed United Way THRIVE, which involves more than 20 nonprofits, plus employers, community colleges, government agencies, and others in helping local families, according to United Way.

This is the second consecutive year that the Kinders, who are longtime donors, have gifted $1 million to United Way of Greater Houston. To honor the couple’s generosity, United Way established a new $1 million Luminary Giving level, according to press materials.

“We are grateful to the Kinders for their extraordinary generosity and their continued trust and confidence in the work of United Way,” said Amanda McMillian, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Houston, in a statement. “The Kinders are visionary leaders who invest in our local community to create a better quality of life for all and we have the highest admiration for the way they lead by example. We sincerely hope others who are able will join them in making a gift to the United Way campaign at this unprecedented time of need in our community.”

Houstonians will no doubt recognize the couple from other hefty local allotments, including the game-changing, $70 million donation to Memorial Park. They are also behind the stunning and newly opened Nancy and Rich Kinder Building at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.