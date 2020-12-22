Major hike and bike trail rolls out in bustling Houston neighborhood

Runners, cyclists, and hikers, take note: A new urban trail has just been completed, bringing closer a plan to link downtown Houston with the city’s far west side. The new, $1.7 million, 2.4-mile segment in Spring Branch stretches between Blalock Road and Wirt Road, connecting neighborhoods, retail stores, schools, Schwartz Park, and employment centers.

Completion of all 10-feet-wide, paved Spring Branch Trail phases are part of the Spring Branch Management District’s 2015-2030 Comprehensive Plan. Once completed, the project will link trails along the east side of the Addicks Reservoir to the White Oak Bayou Greenway on the near northwest side, according to a press release.

The existing greenway connects to trails to northwest Houston as well as Buffalo Bayou Park, the East End, the Texas Medical Center, Texas Southern University, and the University of Houston.

Funding for the new trail comes courtesy of the Spring Branch Management District . The Houston Parks Board managed design and construction of the first segment, while the Houston Parks and Recreation Department managed the contract between the district and the City for the design, construction, and maintenance of the trail, per press materials.

Phase 1 features include:

Trail connections to Schwartz Park and neighborhoods at Lazy Spring Drive, Tilson Lane, Alcott Drive, and Ridgemore Drive

Proximity to Buffalo Creek Elementary School, St. Jerome Childhood Center, Edgewood Elementary School, Landrum Middle School, and The Lion Lane School

Safe road crossings at Blalock Road, Hollister Road, and Bingle Road with pedestrian and bicycle crosswalks and signage

Directional and informational signage, plantings at road crossings and neighborhood connections, and native grasses along the trail

Ongoing maintenance of the trail by Spring Branch Management District, including weekly trash pickup, bi-weekly mowing, and trail and amenities upkeep

The Spring Branch Trail project is also part of Houston Parks Board’s Beyond the Bayous initiative, which aims to bring more parks and trails to the city.

“We are delighted to be part of the expansion initiative taking place in Spring Branch,” said Beth White, President and CEO of Houston Parks Board, in a statement. “This project is in perfect alignment with the Houston Parks Board mission and is just the first step in connecting the Spring Branch community to more parks and green space.”