Historic Montrose landmark estate courts market at $3.25 million

In a city that is always looking toward its future, catching a rare glimpse of the past almost feels like a bit of a happy surprise. Now, imagine living in a bit of Houston's past.

The Myer-Hall House, or 4 Courtlandt Pl., is on the market for $3.25 million. Offered by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, the five-bedroom, five-bath home blends charm and contemporary chic to create a space that is as inviting as it is important.

Speaking of history: 4 Courtlandt Pl. is a Texas Historic Landmark. It was originally built in 1910 for Houston attorney and civic leader Sterling Myer; in the 1920s, it was home to engineer James Donald Hall, who purchased the home with his wife. They lived in it for 40 years. Noted for its Tudor Revival structure, it's beautifully detailed and ready to meet its next century.

Coming up the brick-lined front steps and across the wide wood front porch, it's immediately understood that this home is a place for gracious living. The porch has ample seating space to watch life on the streetscape go by. The front door opens into a double parlor with exposed wood beam ceilings and wood-accented walls.

Anchored by a fireplace flanked by built-in cabinets behind glass doors, the room evokes a timeless style. That theme is carried over into the dining room, which boasts its own fireplace, and ample seating for a crowd.

The fully updated kitchen offers nods to the home's early 20th-century beginnings, seen in the cabinetry and windows, but also showcases the needs of modern homeowners. The huge kitchen island offers seating space, a second oven and a microwave. A breakfast area is nestled in a corner lined with windows .

The paneled staircase leads upstairs, where the master suite unfolds with its own fireplace and jaw-dropping tile details and marble-topped vanities in the master bath. A cozy office is perfect for those work-at-home days, and the secondary bedrooms have hardwood floors (one even boasts French doors) and stunning light. At the top of the home, find space for a game room or family room under the pitched roof.

Across the motor court is a carriage house, complete wits its own apartment, and the expansive backyard provides space for outdoor gatherings.

Four Courtlandt Place feels a world away from the noise of the city, but it's conveniently located just off lower Westheimer, with easy access to downtown, Midtown, and points west. This a truly home where the past and present come together, and home buyers will love imagining their future here.