Houston's best restaurants open for Christmas Day — dine-in or to-go

Even in a year as strange as this one has been, not everyone wants to stay home on Christmas. Some people don’t celebrate the holiday; others are bad cooks.

Regardless of the reason, Houston restaurants are ready to serve with options that range from prime rib to goat chops. The list below also includes a couple of our favorite Chinese-American spots for those people looking to celebrate what we typically describe as Jewish Christmas — even if the traditional trip to a movie theater is swapped out with watching Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max.

Many of the Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese, Thai, and other East Asian restaurants located along Bellaire Boulevard will also be open. We recommend calling your favorites to verify exact hours.

Aga’s Restaurant and Catering

Feast on goat chops, biryani, and other Indo-Pak fare at this Southwest Houston institution, 11 am-close.

Black Bear Diner

The family-friendly restaurant with seven Houston-area locations will be open for both dine-in and to-go with special three-course menus featuring turkey, ham, or prime rib.

Blacksmith

The popular coffee shop will be serving its finest lattes, scratch-made biscuits, and other fare from 8 am-2 pm.

Bloom & Bee

The restaurant located inside The Post Oak Hotel will feature a three-course, $85 menu that includes choices such as celeriac bisque, crab salad, pan-seared duck breast with foie gras, and prime rib with vegetables.

Bowl & Barrel

CityCentre’s fancy bowling alley will offer a limited menu of sliders and pretzels plus cold beer from 3 - 9 pm.

China Garden

The downtown institution opens at 11 am on Christmas to serve dumplings, egg rolls, and other Chinese-American favorites.

Chow Wok

General Tso’s chicken is the west Houston restaurant’s most-popular dish, but real fans know the shrimp egg rolls are also can’t-miss, 11 am - 9:30 pm.

Cleburne Cafeteria

The Houston institution will be open for dine-in and to-go from 11 am-8 pm with its familiar menu of classic comfort food and scratch- made desserts.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

All of the Landry’s upscale steakhouses — including The Palm, Morton’s, Mastro’s, and Vic & Anthony’s — are open on Christmas. Rather than list them all as individual entries, we’ll highlight this option in the Galleria that’s feature prime rib in 16 and 20-ounce portions ($48 or $58) along with the rest of its classic steakhouse fare.

Doris Metropolitan

The Israeli-inspired steakhouse will be open for dinner on December 25, because nothing says Christmas quite like dry-aged beef, grilled octopus, and the best bread service in Houston.

Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar

This globally inspired restaurant in The Woodlands will serve brunch (until 3 pm) and dinner on Christmas. Featured specials include lobster bisque, garlic chili crab claws, and prime rib.

Grupo Herrera Restaurants

All of the company’s Houston-area restaurants — including five locations of Alicia’s Mexican Grille, Galiana’s Tex Mex & Agave Bar, Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood, and Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse in Cypress — will be open from 11am to 9pm for both dine-in and to-go.

Himalaya

The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Restaurant of the Year will open with its menu of acclaimed Indo-Pak fare as well as specials like smoked brisket tikka masala mac and cheese.

Le Colonial

The elegant Vietnamese restaurant in River Oaks District will be open on Christmas from 11 am-10 pm with a three-course prix fixe menu ($65, lunch; $85, dinner). Choices include over a dozen different starters and entrees, including lobster bisque, spicy beef carpaccio salad, bo luc lac, lamb chops, and five spice duck cassoulet. Wine pairings are available for an additional $65.

Mala Sichuan Bistro

All four locations — including the newly opened Sugar Land outpost — will be open for dine-in and to-go on Christmas.

Phat Eatery

Spice up Christmas with roti canai, beef rendang, and other Malaysian fare at this Katy restaurant. Open on Christmas from 11 am - 8:30 pm.

The Rustic

The Uptown Park location of the combination bar, restaurant, and live music venue will be serving tamales and beer from 4 - 9 pm.

Safina and The Naturalist Café and Lounge Bar

Located inside the InterContinental Houston in the Medical Center, the two restaurants will serve a limited menu that includes dishes such as braised short ribs and cioppino, 11 am - 10 pm.