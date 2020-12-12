Downtown food hall's delicious details lead Houston's 5 most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Downtown Houston development reveals first 6 vendors for massive new food hall. Austin's acclaimed Salt & Time butcher shop leads the list of concepts coming to the Post Market food hall.

2. National grocery chain announces COVID vaccine in Houston pharmacies. Kroger's 106 Houston-area stores will be one of many places distributing the vaccine.

3. Popular Inner Loop wine bar and cafe uncorks new Memorial-area location. Rumors of Postino's interest in the area had been swirling for months, but the deal wasn't finalized until last week.

4. Tilman Fertitta adds new location of legendary steakhouse to downtown Houston. Opening a location The Palm in downtown will give Landry's four steakhouses downtown.

5. Armando's owners spice up River Oaks with cozy new Italian restaurant. "It’s going to be unbelievable,” Armando Palacios states.