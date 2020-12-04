Home » City Life
vaccine, aisle 2

National grocery chain announces COVID vaccine in Houston pharmacies

Kroger pharmacist pharmacy
Kroger pharmacists will help administer the COVID vaccine in Houston.  Photo courtesy of Kroger Health

As the nation prepares to disburse the COVID-19 vaccine, Houstonians are preparing for mass distribution. Methodist Hospital has already announced that it will be a site for the vaccine. Now, a major grocery will help provide the vaccine locally to aid residents.

Kroger announced on November 4 that its 106 pharmacies in the Greater Houston area will join its more than 2,200 pharmacies to administer the vaccine to the area population. This will be a partnership between state health departments and the federal government, according to a press release.

Thus far, Kroger has conducted more 250,000 COVID-19 tests nationally since April. The grocery chain continues to offer free COVID-19 testing to all frontline associates. Most recently, Kroger became the nation’s first retailer to offer rapid antibody tests to customers in all its pharmacies for just $25.

These rapid antibody tests help inform patients if they previously have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Results are typically ready in around 15 minutes, per a release.

“Affordable antibody testing is now available at all Greater Houston Kroger pharmacies, and our team of healthcare professionals are actively preparing for the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Marla Fielder, director of pharmacy for Kroger Houston, in a statement. “Kroger Health stands with you to keep Houston and the surrounding communities healthy and safe.”

Customers can learn more about rapid antibody testing at Kroger and schedule an appointment here.

