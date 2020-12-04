National grocery chain announces COVID vaccine in Houston pharmacies

As the nation prepares to disburse the COVID-19 vaccine, Houstonians are preparing for mass distribution. Methodist Hospital has already announced that it will be a site for the vaccine. Now, a major grocery will help provide the vaccine locally to aid residents.

Kroger announced on November 4 that its 106 pharmacies in the Greater Houston area will join its more than 2,200 pharmacies to administer the vaccine to the area population. This will be a partnership between state health departments and the federal government, according to a press release.

Thus far, Kroger has conducted more 250,000 COVID-19 tests nationally since April. The grocery chain continues to offer free COVID-19 testing to all frontline associates. Most recently, Kroger became the nation’s first retailer to offer rapid antibody tests to customers in all its pharmacies for just $25.

These rapid antibody tests help inform patients if they previously have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Results are typically ready in around 15 minutes, per a release.

“Affordable antibody testing is now available at all Greater Houston Kroger pharmacies, and our team of healthcare professionals are actively preparing for the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Marla Fielder, director of pharmacy for Kroger Houston, in a statement. “Kroger Health stands with you to keep Houston and the surrounding communities healthy and safe.”

Customers can learn more about rapid antibody testing at Kroger and schedule an appointment here.