Major ramp at Loop 610 and Southwest Freeway headache spot reopens

A simple tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation has spelled out relief for hundreds of thousands of Houston commuters.

The northbound connector ramp from Highway 59 to northbound Loop 610 has reopened. CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports that the ramp opened during the Halloween weekend.

TxDOT confirmed the news via a Saturday, October 30 tweet:

We’ve got some good news just in time for when the #WorldSeries returns to H-Town next week. The new I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound to I-610 West Loop northbound is now open (current only one lane but will open to two lanes in the future). Go Stros! #FortheH

As CultureMap previously reported, TxDOT shut the ramp in June — along with the southbound connector ramp from Highway 59 to northbound Loop 610.

TxDOT crews have worked to demolish the two ramps and replace them with newer and higher two-lane ramps in the same locations, CultureMap news partner ABC13 notes.

The new ramp is operational on one lane; a second lane is expected to open in the future.

This work is part of a $259 million I-69/I-610 interchange project meant to improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

Of course, this is Houston, meaning drivers can always expect ongoing work. (For example, Loop-area work can be expected Monday, November 1 and 2, per TxDOT.)

Locals can stay abreast of developments here, and officially at Houston TranStar and at www.HOU610at69.com, as well as @HOU610at69 on Twitter.

CultureMap will update this story as it develops.