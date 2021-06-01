Painful major closure at 610/59 means months of traffic headaches

Houstonians will soon have to face a major traffic headache on one of the busiest intersections in the U.S.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced two major closures which promise major traffic implications.

Starting 9 pm Thursday, June 3, TxDOT crews will close the Southwest Freeway northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound.

This ramp will be closed in mid-summer for approximately six months to make room for the construction of the new ramp, per a press release. TxDot anticipates that the new connector will be completed early next year.

Next, starting at 9 pm on June 7, TxDOT crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound. TxDOT notes that this even longer-term closure is anticipated to last until late 2021; that’s when the when the new I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound will be opened.

Importantly for drivers in the area: Traffic will be detoured to take the Newcastle Drive exit. Drivers should continue along the I-69 southbound frontage road, merge onto the I-610 northbound frontage road, and take the entrance ramp onto the I-610 West Loop northbound mainlanes.

Not surprisingly, TxDOT warns that of additional impacts during construction including the closure of entrance and exit ramps. Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. As always, police will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

As previously reported, this $259 million I-69/I-610 interchange project is meant to improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

All information will be posted at Houston TranStar and at www.HOU610at69.com, as well as @HOU610at69 on Twitter.