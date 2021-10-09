Beloved Houston news anchors' retirements lead week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Longtime Houston TV news anchor retires and will be replaced by his son. As the anchor ends his TV career to pursue new opportunities, his son Jacob will join the station next year.

2. Ambitious new Mexican restaurant pops into familiar Energy Corridor space. Maize will feature the talents of Xochi's former executive chef, plus the experience of veteran restaurateurs Mark Cox and Carmelo Mauro.

3. Ken Hoffman goes behind the scenes with Dominique Sachse, Houston's most beloved TV news anchor. Our columnist quizzes the beloved anchor, who recently announced her imminent retirement.

4. Aaron Bludorn remixes menu at Houston's beloved burger and breakfast joint. Reservations for the pop-up go live on Monday for American Express card holders.

5. Jewish Houston's favorite bagel shop's new restaurant boils up in Bellaire with dinner service and luxe lox. New York Eatery represents a significant step up in size and scope for the owners of New York Coffee Shop & Deli.