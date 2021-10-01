Longtime Houston TV news anchor retires and will be replaced by his son

Art Rascon, who joined ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston as an anchor in 1998, will leave the station at the end of the year, Wendy Granato, president and general manager of KTRK announced.

Rascon has co-anchored the midday and 5 pm newscast for 23 years. He says he looks forward to pursuing personal life endeavors that include religious and community service projects.

"KTRK ABC13 has been home to many iconic journalists through the years, and Art Rascon is certainly in that elite club," said Granato. "He is passionate, fearless, unique and authentic - and KTRK is a better station because of Art's many contributions to our viewers and to our communities."

As he ends his illustrious career to pursue personal life endeavors, he passes his legacy to his son, Jacob Rascon, who joins ABC13 as a new anchor and reporter at the start of 2022.

