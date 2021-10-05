Aaron Bludorn remixes menu at Houston's beloved burger and breakfast joint

One of Houston's hottest chefs will soon pay tribute to one of the city's classic burger joints. From November 5-7, Aaron Bludorn will serve a special menu at Lankford Grocery & Market, the Fourth Ward favorite known for its decadent burgers and homestyle breakfasts.

Bludorn will serve his signature short rib burger with jalapeño mayonnaise, caramelized red onions, and Redneck cheddar alongside a riff Moroccan-spiced riff on Lankford's signature curry fries (with harissa aioli for dipping) and a take on the restaurant's cheesecake with thyme and fig jam.

Expect the chef to be on-site at Lankford periodically throughout the weekend to supervise the process and greet customers.

Diners will be able to use the Resy app to reserve the menu for either dine-in or to-go beginning at 9 am on Monday, October 11 for American Express card holders and 9 am on Wednesday, October 13 for the general public. Like most things associated with Bludorn, expect it to sell out quickly.

Why Lankford as opposed to any of Houston's other classic burger spots? The chef shared his affection for the establishment, which is located less than a mile from his ultra-popular Bludorn restaurant, in a recent article on the Resy website.

"I feel that this restaurant explains where Houston is today, and the growing interest of this city compared to 60 years ago when it first opened," Bludorn writes. "It reminds us of what was, rather than what is. I always admire a restaurant that remains tethered to its original character, yet somehow gets better with age."

Bludorn is one of only 10 culinary personalities worldwide taking part in Resy's The Classics Remix promotion. Other participants include famed New York restaurateur Danny Meyer, Los Angeles chef Jessica Koslow (Sqirl), and James Beard Award winners Michelle Bernstein (Cafe La Trova in Miami), Mike Lata (FIG in Charleston), and Nina Compton (Compère Lapin) — pretty prestigious company for a chef whose restaurant only recently celebrated its first anniversary.