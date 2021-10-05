Jewish Houston's favorite bagel shop's new restaurant boils up in Bellaire with dinner service and luxe lox

Diner and deli fans will soon have a fresh new option for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. New York Eatery will open October 14 in Bellaire (5422 Bellaire Blvd.) for breakfast and lunch.

First announced two years ago, the new restaurant is an evolution of New York Deli & Coffee Shop, the popular deli that's been a favorite of Houston's Jewish community for more than 40 years. Like its Meyerland-area older sibling, New York Eatery is located next to a companion Bagel Shop Bakery that's been open since the very end of last year.

While the original New York Deli and the New York Eatery share a similar spirit, the new location offers a number of upgrades. First, it's considerably larger, with a capacity of 235 that will grow even larger once social distancing measures come to an eventual end. Private dining rooms will allow it to be a destination for celebrating simchas and other happy occasions, while a drive-thru (coming in early 2022) will add convenience for to-go orders.

The new restaurant's food offerings also reflect a step up. Designed by executive chef Roshni Gurnani (a former Chopped champion), the new menu includes a first ever dinner service. Slated to begin a few weeks after opening, diners can expect options such as a New York strip steak, masala-marinated lamb chops, and chicken schnitzel. Vegetarians will have the choice of either char-grilled cauliflower or a portabella mushroom "steak." Table side-sliced lox will add a touch of luxury.

The expanded vegan and vegetarian offerings continue at breakfast. Gurnani's offerings include both familiar dishes like challah French toast, omelets, and a bagel breakfast sandwich and more contemporary fare like avocado toast, gluten-free pancakes, and vegan "just eggs" with Impossible-brand sausage patties.

Similarly, lunch offers a diverse selection of burgers — everything from a traditional bacon cheeseburger to an Impossible patty, a lamb burger, and a felafel burger — to hot dogs and deli sandwiches such as a Reuben with corned beef that's made on site and served on housemade rye bread. Both lunch and dinner feature a wide array of appetizers such as smoked chicken wings, deconstructed cabbage rolls, and Manhattan clam chowder.

For the first time, those dishes can be paired with wine, beer, or cocktails. General manager Cedomil Slokar has created a menu based on classics like the Old Fashioned and Long Island Iced Tea along with a few house originals.

“New York Eatery will allow us to serve the same community as New York Deli & Coffee Shop, but to do so faster and in exciting new ways because we will have more space,” co-owner Michael Saghian said in a statement. “The hours and menus will ultimately be different, but the heart and soul will be the same. We’re here for it all: the good and the bad, the happy and the sad. New York Eatery is more than a restaurant. It’s a community.”