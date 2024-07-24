Healthy glow
Skin care studio says hi to Montrose with personalized treatments
Having healthy skin is essential to a healthy lifestyle. And those who pride themselves on their skin care regimen, or those looking to bolster it, now have a new option in the Bayou City.
Hi, Skin, a full-service skincare studio, is expanding its Houston presence. The Arizona-based company opened a shop last year at M-K-T Heights. Its latest Houston location opens July 25 in the Montrose Collective mixed-use development at 888 Westheimer. The new spot will offer customized skin treatments, including facials, peels, oxygen therapies, and other services, taking the company's signature, individualized approach to skin care.
Spanning about 1,100-square-feet, the Montrose studio blends high-tech elements with a design-forward approach, offering clients a welcoming experience. The company selected Montrose for its bustling neighborhood and artsy vibe. Hi, Skin aims to foster community engagement and collaboration, strengthening local ties and customer loyalty.
"Expanding to the Montrose Collective ...places us in a vibrant, high-traffic neighborhood known for its arts and culture," Hi, Skin founder Mark Elias said in a statement. "This location aligns perfectly with our target demographic of young professionals and trendsetters."
Hi, Skin's personalized approach means that customers are guided through treatments by a team of expert estheticians, who work to ensure clients find services and plans that work for their individual skin types and skin care goals.
Featuring five facial treatment stations, the studio will provide the exceptional quality and personalized service that clients have come to expect with their signature The Better Facial™, offered for $140 regularly and at a first-time discount of $119 first-time, and The Better Mini, which is regularly $79 ($59 for first-time). Add-ons include Dermaplaning, Microdermabrasion, Oxygen Therapy, and Peel Infusion to help clients achieve their best skin ever. An extensive product array will help clients keep their skin healthy in between treatments.
To celebrate the opening, Hi, Skin is hosting a grand opening party on Thursday, July 25 at the Montrose studio between 6 pm and 8 pm. Guests can expect an evening filled with mingling, indulging in light bites from local cheese and charcuterie shop Graze HTX, beverages from popular brands De Soi, Poppi, and Curious Elixirs, and swag bags including brands HoliFrog, Berlin Skin, and Naturopathica.
The Montrose location joins sister Houston spots in the Galleria and the Heights. According to Hi, Skin's website, a Rice Village location is coming soon.