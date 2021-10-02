Texas' richest family rises to the top of this week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Texas billionaire and family reign as the world’s richest clan. Walmart's soaring stock means the Walton family's wealth grew by $23 billion, Bloomberg reports.

2. Legendary Houston steakhouse relocates to new 2-story downtown digs. After occupying its location on Westheimer for 43 years, The Palm is getting a fresh start in the GreenStreet development.

3. World-famous Houston-area closet — and its palatial home —secretly sells. Details of the transaction, including the buyer's name and price paid, were not disclosed.

4. Houston's newest master sommelier on the grueling process of passing the wine world's toughest test. It took years of study, and a couple of lucky charms, for Brandon Kerne to earn his master sommelier pin.

5. New downtown coffee shop brews up tasty breakfast and evening wine bar. The owner of Cavo Coffee has brought a new concept to the oldest part of Houston.