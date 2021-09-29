Legendary Houston steakhouse relocates to new 2-story downtown digs

Downtown's newest steakhouse arrives this week. The Palm opens to the public on Friday, October 1.

As CultureMap reported in August, The Palm recently closed its 43-year old, original location on Westheimer in favor of taking over the former III Forks space in downtown's GreenStreet development (1201 Fannin St.). The two-story, 230-seat restaurant will still feature the brand's familiar caricatures and murals but with an updated look. Downtown also offers more private dining options, including five rooms and a table for six at the restaurant's baby grand piano.

To ensure a smooth transition between the old and new locations, The Palm recruited longtime general manager Jimmy Martin to work the room as maître‘d.

“I’m thrilled to rejoin The Palm family at this wonderful new location,” Martin said in a statement. “As an original member of the Houston team, I look forward to preserving the signature atmosphere and elevated experience our patrons have treasured at The Palm for more than 40 years.”

The downtown location debuts with new dishes created by executive concept chef Michael Coury and executive chef Jim Krauss. While the menu remains anchored by its USDA Prime steaks and giant, Nova Scotia lobsters, the chefs have introduced new options that expand on the restaurant's Italian-American fare. They include Martin’s original recipe for veal chop parmesan made with prosciutto, fresh basil, and fontina cheese as well as Seafood Posillipo that features one-and-a-half pounds of lobster, clams, and shrimp over squid ink pasta in posillipo sauce.

“The move to GreenStreet presented the perfect opportunity for The Palm. We are thrilled to revitalize this legendary restaurant at its new location in the heart of downtown Houston,” said James Hamilton, vice president of Palm Restaurants. “Guests can look forward to an array of innovative, chef-curated offerings, in addition to The Palm’s classic offerings in a lively, modern environment.”

Houston-based hospitality juggernaut Landry's, Inc. acquired The Palm in early 2020. Once the restaurant opens, Landry's will have three upscale steakhouses downtown with Morton's and Vic & Anthony's. In total, the Palm has 18 locations worldwide.

The downtown location will be open for lunch Monday-Friday and dinner daily.