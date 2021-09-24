Remember the most famous closet in the country? It, and the estate that houses it, now has a new owner.

Houston socialite Teresa Roemer’s notorious, three-level personal palace — nestled in a 17,350 square foot manse — is no longer on the market, according to Nancy Almodovar with Nan & Company Properties/Christie's International Real Estate, who represented the sale of the property.

For privacy reasons, Almodovar won’t reveal the identity of the buyer or how much the mansion on 47 Grand Regency Cir. in The Woodlands sold for, but the asking price was $6,495,000.

“From the first time I walked in this home, I knew this was going to be spectacular listing,” said Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties, in a statement. “It was a personal mission of mine to find the right buyer for this estate and see it across the finish line. We are thrilled to announce the sale is complete.”

From the $60,000, custom-made Egyptian crystal chandelier hanging in the entry, to the wine tasting room built to hold 245 wine bottles, every aspect of the home nestled in the Carlton Woods community in The Woodlands was designed to be over-the-top.

The totally Texas estate boasts 25-foot floor-to-ceiling glass walls and offers amenities such as a catering kitchen, gym, media room, Glam room, wet bars, butlers pantry, and elevator. It sits on two green acres overlooking the Nicklaus Course and the Bear Branch Reserve.

Pop culture fans will recognize the property as rapper Gucci Maine shot his video for “Nonchalant” in the massive estate. (Talk about on-brand.) In not-so-fun news, the home received national attention when burglars made off with nearly $1 million dollars worth of expensive goods.

Ah, but that closet. As CultureMap previously reported, Roemer’s “she cave” three-story space sits behind a wall of glass and boasts a floating staircase, champagne bar, and hair and makeup area.

Texas Monthly once dubbed Theresa Roemer “The Ultimate Real Housewife of Houston” for her big-as-Texas she-shelter, describing visiting the house as “absurdity.” She and husband, Lamar, have hosted myriad society soirees there.

So: Will Theresa construct an even more colossal closet? And will the new owners appreciate her wildly popular space — or convert it to something new?

Real estate enthusiasts and society scenesters will clearly have to wait and see.