New downtown coffee shop brews up tasty breakfast and evening wine bar

Downtown recently welcomed a new coffee shop and wine bar. 3 Fibs Coffee & Wine is now open at the corner of Commerce and Main (104 Main St.).

Co-owner Michael Caplan is no stranger to coffee. Formerly a successful nightclub operator, Caplan co-founded Montrose's Siphon Coffee and owns two locations of Cavo Coffee in Greenway Plaza and West U.

Like Cavo, 3 Fibs will serve coffee brewed with beans roasted by Caplan's Cleo Roasting Co. alongside a selection of teas. However, 3 Fibs offers a different experience from Cavo in several ways, according to a release.

First, co-owner Tim Leyden has brought EaDough Waffles, his Belgian-style liege waffle concept, to the 3 Fibs kitchen. Made with dough that uses Belgian palm sugar as one ingredient, customers can opt for a sweet or savory waffles topped with everything from nutella and fruit to a Benedict-style riff that's topped with bacon, Hollandaise sauce, and a poached egg.

“Our waffles are not your ordinary American waffle. They’re also different from a Belgian waffle. Once you take a bite, you will taste the difference," Leyden said in a statement. "You can eat them plain as they do in Europe, or with toppings as we like them.”

Once breakfast and lunch service wrap up, 3 Fibs transitions to a wine bar in the evenings. Primarily a happy hour or pre-dinner option, the bar will serve South American and Mexican wines, including those produced by Casa Madero — the oldest winery in the Americas that has won numerous awards.

“Our opinion is you cannot find a higher quality wine at such a great price,” Caplan said. “We will pair our wines with charcuterie boards that will also have a South American influence.”

As for the name, it's inspired by the "fibs" brother Augustus and John Kirby Allen told when they began marketing Houston to new residents. Nearby Allen's Landing is where the brothers are said to have founded the city of Houston in 1836.