Luby's potential shutter slides to top of week's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Beloved Texas cafeteria chain announces plan for imminent closure. Despite the announcement that Luby's has adopted a plan of liquidation and dissolution, the company emphasized that 80 locations remain open statewide.

2. Unique new park and hiking trail breaks ground in downtown Houston. The 0.4-mile segment will provide important connections to Buffalo Bayou Park and trails east of downtown.

3. Favorite Houston burger joint announces exciting third location boasting massive patio. The Burger Joint's new Baybrook location will be its biggest yet.

4. Legendary Houston restaurateur Tony Vallone passes away at 75. Tilman Fertitta, Lonnie Schiller, and others shared their thoughts on the passing of Houston's king of fine dining.

5. Houston-born rap superstar Travis Scott unveils golden partnership with fast food giant. The Travis Scott Burger, a Quarter Pounder with lettuce, bacon, and cheese, is available nationwide through Sunday, October 4.