Favorite Houston burger joint announces exciting third location boasting massive patio

One of Houston’s favorite burger slingers is taking its talents down south. The Burger Joint will open its third location in Webster, partners Shawn Bermudez and chef Matthew Pak announced.

Located near Baybrook Mall at 1350 W. Bay Area Blvd., the new Burger Joint will be the restaurant’s largest to date. With 4,000 square feet of interior space and a massive, 5,800-square-foot patio, the restaurant will offer plenty of room for socially distant dining when it opens in the winter of 2021.

“We are excited to bring The Burger Joint outside the Loop, and specifically to the Webster area," Pak said in a statement. "I am very familiar with this area as much of my family lives there. We are extremely happy with the location and the overall product we are going to be able to serve the community.”

Opened in 2015, The Burger Joint focuses on a classic mix of burgers, sides, and shakes. The restaurant has been highly successful, drawing celebrity fans (Carlos Correa has given the place a shout out on social media) and consistent lines. A location in The Heights that opened in February will serve as the template for future expansion, including the Webster outpost. In total, the restaurant states it has sold over 1.5 million burgers.

The next few months will be a time for Bermudez and Pak. In November, they will open the first location of The Taco Stand next to The Burger Joint in The Heights. That restaurant will feature traditional, street-style tacos wrapped in housemade tortillas. Like The Burger Joint, the duo intend to grow The Taco Stand beyond its original location. Whether Webster is in their plans remains to be seen.