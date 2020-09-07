Houston-born rap superstar Travis Scott unveils golden partnership with fast food giant

He’s dropped everything from hard-to-get sneakers to his own brand of Reese’s Puffs to a Netflix doc. Now, Travis Scott will be coming with his very own McDonald’s meal.

The Houston rap star (along with his Cactus Jack label) has collaborated with the fast-food chain in dropping a special meal, which will be available from Tuesday, September 8 through Sunday, October 4. This marks the first time a major celeb has joined forces with the chain since it got with Michael Jordan for The McJordan Special back in the early ’90s.

“I couldn't be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald's collaboration to life,” Scott said in a statement. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds.”

A few weeks ago, Business Insider obtained a memo which stated that a Scott-McDonald’s collaboration was coming, the first of many team-ups the chain will be having with “big celebrities.” In the memo, McDonald's US chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley said a partnership with Scott would be big for the culture.

“He will resonate and spark excitement with our youthful multicultural customers,” Flatley said, “and has a few surprises to delight our crew and ensure they are part of the excitement.” On September 3, both Scott and McDonald’s hinted about the collab on their social-media pages, which eventually started trending on Twitter.

Come September 8, Scott fans can go to their nearest Mickey D’s and get a “Travis Scott Burger” (a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce), a side of fries, a Sprite, and BBQ dipping sauce — all for six dollars.

It’s not Nikes, but — for the followers of La Flame — it’s something.