Beloved Heights-area trail will finally link to White Oak Bayou Greenway

Hikers and bikers in one of Houston’s most beloved Inner-Loop neighborhoods will have a safe link from urban greenspace to choice retail and restaurants with a new connector.

The City of Houston has announced a crucial trail connector that will address a missing link between the MKT Trail and White Oak Bayou Greenway in The Heights. This 850-foot trail connection is one of the last critical pieces needed for these two hike-and-bike trail systems.

“White Oak Bayou Greenway is one of the most used trails in the Bayou Greenways network and we are delighted that this important connection to the beloved MKT Trail will soon be a reality,” said Beth White, Houston Parks Board president and CEO, in a statement. “When complete, trail users will be able to cross safely under Studemont Street and traverse 17 miles of connected hike-and-bike trail along White Oak Bayou Greenway.”

This connector remedies a pressing need for pedestrians and cyclists. White Oak Bayou trail dead-ends under Studemont Street, forcing pedestrians and cyclists to detour off the trail system. The “MKT Spur” project will branch off from the MKT trail north of White Oak Bayou toward the east, connecting to the White Oak Bayou trail, according to a press release.

Houston City Council voted to approve the construction contract for this project on September 1. Construction is slated to start this fall, with a winter 2022 completion date.

A public engagement meeting will be held to discuss project details and help prepare the community for construction. Locals can find updates here.

“This project creates safe access and greater connectivity between two of our most popular trails in District C,” said District C Council Member Abbie Kamin. “This is going to be a fantastic addition to our hike-and-bike trails as we enjoy the beautiful spaces of our district and city. I appreciate all of our partners in this.”