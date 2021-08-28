Home » City Life
This Week's Hot Headlines

Fort Bend's massive new mixed-use development engulfs Houston's top 5 stories

Fort Bend's massive new mixed-use development tops week's top stories

By
Fort Bend Town Center rendering
Fort Bend Town Center will expand significantly in the next two years. Courtesy of NewQuest Properties

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Fort Bend paves the way for more residential and retail with massive new development. Overall, the three phases cover approximately 180 acres and 1 million square feet of space.

2. 5 best new Houston restaurants and shops for cool and creative ice cream. Get some relief from the heat with these sweet treats. 

3. Pioneering South African restaurant ends its Houston run and cooks up new Portuguese flair. A restaurant with locations in South Africa and Zambia will open in its place. 

4. Harris County explodes in vaccinations after cash incentives. The vaccination rate is up over 500 percent since the program began.

5. Hit Montrose steakhouse absorbs next-door cocktail bar for more seating. Gatsby's has been so successful that it needed more room for dining.

Read These Next
Rice University Lovett Hall
Rice's rise to top of Texas rankings leads Houston's top 5 stories
Jennifer Aniston mask
Hoffman's big Jennifer Aniston COVID move leads week's top 5 stories
12020 Tall Oaks St Frank Lloyd Wright Houston
Houston's only Frank Lloyd Wright home tops our most popular stories