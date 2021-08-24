Hit Montrose steakhouse absorbs next-door cocktail bar for more seating

Montrose's smash hit steakhouse will soon have more room. Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse will expand its footprint by absorbing the space previously utilized by its companion cocktail bar, the Daisy Buchanan Lounge, owner Luis Rangel announced.

Daisy Buchanan opened in June as a speakeasy-style lounge that served as a late night destination for those seeking steaks, snacks, and creative cocktails. However, the success of Gatsby's, which opened in the spring, prompted Rangel to shutter the lounge as a separate concept after service on Saturday, August 21.

Renamed the Daisy Buchanan Room, the space will reopen in a month with a new look that includes red banquette seating to match Gatsby's main dining room. In addition, the bar will be relocated to the rear of the space. Gatsby's will operate normally during the renovations.

“We love the Daisy Buchanan Lounge concept, but being able to add much-needed square footage to our restaurant footprint ultimately made the most sense to accommodate the preferences of our customers,” Rangel said in a statement. “This not only allows us the opportunity to free up our garden room for private events, but also gives diners another choice of backdrop for dinner, along with a second intimate bar space that offers a little more privacy than the main bar at our entrance.”

Fans of Daisy Buchanan will find some of its most popular cocktails on the Gatsby's menu.