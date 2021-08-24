Harris County explodes in vaccinations after cash incentives

With the current surge in COVID-19 cases and variants spreading rapidly, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo pushed residents Tuesday, August 24 to take advantage of the vaccine cash initiative and announced a new strategy to help lower the number of COVID cases.

The county has seen an overwhelming response to the incentive.

"It's a win for the people of Harris County and a much needed boost to the health care workers who have been seeing unnecessary tragedy day after day," said Hidalgo.

According to Hidalgo, three weeks prior to the incentive, the public health department was administering an average of 431 first doses per day. On Aug. 17, the day the incentive was announced, the average number of first doses per day almost doubled to 914. The next day, that number shot up to 1,596 people who got their first dose.

That amounts to a 529 percent increase in vaccinations, Hidalgo touted.

"And it's just gone up from there," Hidalgo said.

In an effort to help with this vaccination process, Hidalgo announced the opening of an additional site at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium located at 11433C East Sam Houston Parkway North. Up to 1,500 vaccines can be administered per day Tuesday through Sunday from 9 am to 7 pm.

In addition, county officials are moving the NRG Park vaccination site to Dick Graves Park at 2000 Reed Rd. This change will allow for a total of 1,800 first doses to be administered per day, which is an increase, Hidalgo said. The Dick Graves site will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 am to 7 pm.

---

Continue reading on our content partner ABC13.