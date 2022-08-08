Home » City Life
Here Everything is (Still) Better

H-E-B Pharmacy fills No. 1 spot in U.S. customer satisfaction ranking 2 years in a row

H-E-B Pharmacy fills No. 1 spot in U.S. customer satisfaction ranking

By
H-E-B grocery store pharmacy exterior
Everything is better at H-E-B, and a recent customer satisfaction study proves it. H-E-B/Facebook

Texans don't exactly need national rankings to know we're the best, especially when it comes to one of the top sources of state pride, H-E-B. Still, a little affirmation never hurts, and the San Antonio-based supermarket has just earned a new accolade among the best pharmacies in the U.S. for customer satisfaction.

This is the second consecutive title for H-E-B Pharmacy, which also earned the No. 1 spot in last year's J.D. Power ranking. Measuring customer satisfaction with brick-and-mortar and mail order pharmacies, the J.D Power U.S. Pharmacy Study uses data analytics and consumer intelligence based on responses from 12,142 pharmacy customers.

“This award illustrates a true team effort among all H-E-B Pharmacy Partners and is a direct result of everyone’s hard work, leadership and dedication to the health and wellness of our customers and communities throughout Texas,” said Craig Norman, R.Ph., H-E-B senior vice president, pharmacy.

And it wasn't just one category, either. H-E-B’s overall satisfaction swept all seven performance areas the study used to rate brick-and-mortar supermarkets, including:

  • No. 1 in people
  • No. 1 in time and cost savings
  • No. 1 in pharmacy trust
  • No. 1 in resolving problems or complaints
  • No. 1 in digital channel offerings (website, mobile app, text)
  • No. 1 in pharmacy offerings meet customer needs (medication and health/wellness services)
  • No. 1 in customers’ ability to get prescriptions how/when they want.

H-E-B has almost 290 pharmacy locations in Texas. In addition to providing prescription solutions at low prices, H-E-B Pharmacies also offer conveniences such as same-day prescription delivery, auto refills, health screenings, adult and child immunizations, compounding services, specialty pharmacy, nutrition services, and pet medications.

Read These Next
colorado county courthouse
Santa Claus and others can't resist the Victorian charms of Columbus
Vinovium
New Hill Country festival jams out with 15 Texas wineries and 3 bands
Devils River State Natural Area
Ancient history meets new friendship in Mexico-adjacent Del Rio