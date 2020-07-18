TABC's brewery blindside leads Houston's 5 most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. TABC 'blindsides' Houston breweries by forcing their restaurants to close. The decision "defies common sense," Saint Arnold founder Brock Wager said.

2. New all-day breakfast restaurant finds a home in The Heights. Homestead should be an egg-celent new addition to The Heights.

3. Shimmering new 'crystal lagoon' brings beach vibes to Houston area. Experience the 12-acre lagoon for $10 per child and $15 for teenagers and adults.

4. Goode Co. fries up comfort with new to-go chicken restaurant. Those who want to try Goode Bird should order early; it's been selling out of fried chicken.

5. Former Houston Rockets star's luxe estate shoots onto market for $4.7 million. The 10,000-plus-square-foot house features a wine room, private movie theater, basketball court, and resort-style pool