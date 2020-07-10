Shimmering new 'crystal lagoon' brings beach vibes to Houston area

Locals looking to make a splash — but with a healthy distance from others — will have a chance to dive into a massive island-style getaway this month. A 12-acre lagoon will open to the public during the limited-capacity Summer Lagoonfest at Lago Mar in Texas City, from July 15 through September 13.

The new “Crystal Clear Lagoon” retreat comes courtesy of Crystal Lagoons and is the largest amenity the group offers in Texas, according to a press release. Besides the white-sand beaches, entertainment include an inflatable obstacle course, and ride kayaks, and sailboats.

Visitors should expect to see COVID-19 precautions, including operating at under 50 percent capacity to allow for proper social distancing and wearing face masks to enter and in designated, high traffic areas. Staff will be required to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks and health screenings; beach and lawn furniture, restrooms and other high traffic areas will be sanitized frequently. Tickets start at $10 for admission.

The beachy lagoon boasts a mile of shoreline — more than any other Crystal Lagoons amenity in the nation. The numbers are impressive: According to Crystal Lagoons data, the lagoon holds 24 million gallons of water. Its liner system is large enough to cover the entire Houston Galleria mall — or 14 NFL football fields. The surface is equivalent to approximately 1,350 home swimming pools.

The water feature is the centerpiece of a 100-acre mixed-use entertainment district being built at the entrance to Lago Mar. Plans for the development include hotels, condo buildings, retail, dining, and entertainment.

A separate, pay-for-access beach club with multiple public beaches will offer a cabana pool, a two-story swim-up bar on an island, a kid’s beach with water features, a floating obstacle course and a world-class watersports facility including kayaks, paddleboards and small sailboats.

Also planned is an event center with a beachfront event lawn for corporate events, weddings, and concerts.

Tickets for Summer Lagoonfest start at $10 for children under age 13 and $15 for those ages 13 and older. Children age 2 and under get in for free. COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.summerlagoonfest.com. (Tickets purchased at the box office on-site day of entry will be sold at the highest price levels.)

