Former Houston Rockets star's luxe estate shoots onto market for $4.7 million

The world may be in the midst of a gripping COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t slowed the Houston real estate scene — especially for over-the-top, luxury homes. Now, a former Houston Rockets star player’s home is blasting onto the market and is a must-see for luxe buyers.

Steve Francis, one dubbed “Stevie Franchise” by the team for his value as a high-flying superstar, All-Star point guard, has placed his Memorial Villages home on the market after 17 years. The sprawling estate is located at 632 Pifer Rd. and is listed by Nan & Company Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate at $4.7 million.

The home makes a grand statement upon entrance. Upon entering, guests are greeted by a glistening chandelier, which was hand-selected by Francis’ grandmother, along with large columns and a grand staircase.

Visitors can then make their way to one of two living rooms, as each boasts their own respective fireplace, this home is ideal for entertaining. The library is a dream for bookish residents; it features two stories of impressive wood shelving and its own cozy fireplace.

The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and ample cabinetry. The large, primary bedroom has high ceilings and a perfect view of the backyard oasis. The primary bath is anchored by a circular garden tub surrounded by elegant stone columns. The sprawling primary closet features glass cabinets and custom drawers.

Not surprisingly for its highly decorated former owner, the abode also features a trophy room. Entertaining hosts is a breeze, as the estate offers a wine room, private movie theater, basketball court, and resort-style pool.