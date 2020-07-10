Goode Co. fries up comfort with new to-go chicken restaurant

One of Houston's most prominent restaurant groups has a new concept that's all about comfort. Goode Company Restaurants will open Goode Bird, its newest establishment, on Sunday, July 12.

The to-go only restaurant serves chicken — fried or roasted — either as pieces, chicken tenders, or atop sandwiches and salads. Goode Bird's Southern-inspired menu also includes deviled eggs, biscuits, cornbread, and sides such as jalapeño creamed corn, mashed potatoes, and Cajun dirty rice.

"For years I’ve been wanting to open a ‘chicken joint’ where I could really let my Southern roots shine, and I decided that if there was ever a time when people needed a bit of comfort, it’s definitely now," Goode Co. chef-owner Levi Goode said in a statement. "We want Goode Bird to bring back memories of casual weekend meals with the family, dishes made from scratch with simple ingredients and soulful seasonings and served with love. The only difference is we’ll do all of the work and you can spend more time with family and friends making new memories.”

Goode Bird uses chicken that's hormone- and antibiotic-free. Prior to frying, it's brined for 24 hours in a mix of sea salt, thyme, seasoned buttermilk, and Texas honey. Roasted chicken gets seasoned with fresh rosemary, lemon, and garlic before being cooked over a mesquite fire. Chicken tenders are hand-breaded in the same batter as the bone-in pieces.

Diners may order their chicken in half (5 pieces) or whole (10 pieces) orders as well as in meals for both individuals (two pieces with two sides and a biscuit) or families (10 pieces, four biscuits, four rolls, two sides). Roasted chicken also anchors The Barlett salad where its paired with romaine, spinach, goat cheese, and candied pecans. Beef lovers may opt the company "Damn Goode" cheeseburger. Naturally, Goode Co.'s signature pecan pie is available for dessert.

Beverage options include iced tea, lemonade, and soft drinks. Alcoholic options start with cocktails such as the company's signature margaritas (rocks or frozen) along with beers and a few sparkling wines.

Orders may be placed by calling 713-999-4180 for pickup at Goode Company's Armadillo Palace (5015 Kirby Dr.) or delivered via GrubHub or DoorDash. Hours are 4 - 8 pm Monday through Friday and 12 - 8 pm Saturday and Sunday.