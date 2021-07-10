2 classic Houston restaurants big closures lead week's top 5 stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. 2 classic and longtime Houston restaurants announce imminent shutters. All of the reservations for Spanish Village have been claimed, but diners still have time for one last bowl of gumbo at Tony Mandola's.

2. Downtown's largest covered patio bar welcomes hot Houston crowd for massive opening bash. Renovations to the former Spaghetti Warehouse building mean the new McIntyre's will survive future floods.

3. Show-stopping and storied River Oaks mansion hits market at $22.5 million. The six-bedroom, seven-bath single-family home is inspired by English country castles.

4. Veteran actors Danny Trejo and Steve Buscemi headline new Houston bookstore event. Tickets are still available for the virtual event, which takes place July 14.

5. Brasserie 19 masterminds unveil posh and gratifying new restaurant in Rice Village. Gratify offers a more adult alternative to its sister concept Coppa Osteria.