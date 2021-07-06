Veteran actors Danny Trejo and Steve Buscemi headline new Houston bookstore event

In the 1960s, Danny Trejo was known as Dan Trejo, an addict, in and out of prison in his native California.

By the 1990s, sober, and with the adopted stage name of Danny Trejo, he'd become one of Hollywood's most prolific actors, with roles in Runaway Train, Desperado, Anaconda, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Delta Force, and Spy Kids, among dozens of others.

The story of his odyssey is the subject of his new book, Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood. Houston audiences can hear his story in a virtual event, offered in English and in Spanish, hosted by Brazos Bookstore at 7 pm on July 14 on Zoom.

Trejo will be in conversation with Steve Buscemi, himself a prolific actor, known for his scene-stealing roles in everything from Lonesome Dove to Twins to Miller's Crossing to Barton Fink to Boardwalk Empire (for which he won a Golden Globe and two Screen Actor's Guild awards). He's been nominated for Emmy awards for his directing of the mega-hit TV series The Sopranos, and won one for his 2016 short-form variety series, Park Bench with Steve Buscemi.

Their discussion will be moderated by University of Houston Downtown professor Daniel Peña, and is likely to be an illuminating look at the peaks and valleys of Hollywood life, along with an unflinching perspective on addiction, opportunity and the struggle to get sober.

Tickets in English are $27 and include a copy of Trejo's memoir, written with Donal Logue. The first 500 registrants will receive a signed edition.

Tickets in Spanish are $17, and include a copy of the book in Spanish, Trejo: Mi Vida de Crimen, Redención Y Hollywood. (The Spanish copy of the book will not be signed.)

Want to participate? Audience members who wish to ask questions of the actors should submit them in the comments section of the order form by July 7.

Brazos Bookstore will email the Zoom link on July 14, two hours before the event.