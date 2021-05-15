Boot scootin' new bar's big Washington Ave debut kicks off week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Hot Houston crowd kicks it at Washington Avenue western-themed bar's opening bash. Fat Boots' sneak preview party drew a well-dressed crowd ready to celebrate the arrival of Houston's newest party spot.

2. Houston pizzeria grabs No. 2 spot on Yelp's list of top Texas restaurants. Affordability and the owner's presence unite the restaurants on the list.

3. Pappas family revives beloved Greek restaurant with new name and location. Even with a new name and a move to Upper Kirby, diners can expect most of their favorite dishes to return.

4. Promising coffee shop and cafe inside 4 H-E-Bs announces imminent shutter. Although it may return somewhere else in the future, The Roastery's time at H-E-B has come to an end.

5. Acclaimed Chinese hot pot shop begins soft opening of first Houston-area location. Reservations are currently required to experience the noodle dancers at HaiDiLao.