Promising coffee shop and cafe inside 4 H-E-Bs announces imminent shutter

A once-promising coffee shop and cafe concept will shutter this weekend. All four locations of The Roastery will cease operations this Sunday, May 16.

The company announced the closures via an Instagram post. It reads in part:

"This Sunday, May 16, we'll be ceasing operations at our current locations and are looking to relocate in the near future to continue to serve our Houston family. We're incredibly appreciative of all the support that you've shown us and hope that we've contributed a small amount of happiness to your days."

Led by four New York chefs — Jason Giagrande, Jonathan Waxman, Jimmy Bradley, and Joey Campanaro — the Roastery opened with considerable fanfare in 2018. Starting with a dedicated counter inside H-E-B's two-story Bellaire store, the concept quickly grew with outposts in The Heights, on Washington Avenue, and a flagship location in Briargrove that included a coffee roasting operation.

The menu ranged from grab-and-go items like pastries and breakfast burritos to more substantial salads and sandwiches. Briargrove added pizzas and all-day breakfast.

In response to CultureMap's request for comment about the future of The Roastery spaces, Lisa Helfman, public affairs director for H-E-B Houston, provided the following statement:

H-E-B has thoroughly enjoyed The Roastery concept within our stores and we wish [the] team the best in their future endeavors. We are working through plans for the space and will share details when appropriate. H-E-B is always open to adding new Partners [employees] as opportunities exist and is happy to work with The Roastery employees to determine if options fit within our stores.

All locations of The Roastery will operate with limited hours of 7 am - 3 pm and a limited menu until they close.