Hot Houston crowd kicks it at Washington Avenue western-themed bar's opening bash

Hot Houston crowd kicks it at new WashAve western bar's opening bash

By
Fat Boots Stacy Skolnik, Elizabeth Webb, Amanda Cotler, Cara Felleman
Stacy Skolnik, Elizabeth Webb, Amanda Cotler, and Cara Felleman. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Fat Boots dancing bartenders
Entertainers perform for the crowd. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Fat Boots Liz Eldrenkamp, Audrey Christman, Madeline Brzostek
Liz Eldrenkamp, Audrey Christman, and Madeline Brzostek. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Fat Boots Shane Hubbs Katy Akers
Shane Hubbs and Katy Akers. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Fat Boots bartender
Bartenders poured trashy-themed drinks. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Fat Boots crowd interior
A good time was had by all. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Fat Boots Mark Sullivan, Paola McMaken, Steven Devadanam
Mark Sullivan, Paola McMaken, and Steven Devadanam. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
What: Sneak Peek Preview Party

Where: Fat Boots Trailer Park Bar

The scoop: Washington Avenue's newest hot spot introduced itself to Houstonians with a lavish pre-opening bash.

Developed by veterans of the Las Vegas nightlife scene, Fat Boots offers a lively, kitsch-filled alternative to the area's booming nightclubs. Instagram-ready settings mix with performances by the bar's staff — known as the Fat Boots Flamingos — to create a fun experience. 

Speaking of a fun experience, a red stationary bike on a platform provided pedalers an IG story-worthy moment (the cheeky sign above declares, "one cold drink deserves one good spank.")

In addition to all the boot scootin' and buzzy biking, attendees sipped signature cocktails including the Porch Possum (Titos, Tang, etc), the Trailerhood (a riff on a Long Island Iced Tea), and the Double Wide (Arnold Palmer spiked with Jim Beam Honey). A soundtrack of '90s classics and familiar anthems had the crowd singing along. 

The party spilled out onto the back patio, where guests enjoyed the cool weather, secondary bar, and selfies at a phone booth (yes, that was once a thing).

Who: Fat Boots owners Jennifer Worthington, Robert Frey, and Ned ColletNeal Hamil, Annie ManteBradley Patton Allen Smith, Tim Maloney, DJ Rican, Josh Espinedo, Van Moody, and Cliff Reckling, and more folks who like to dance, sing, and sway to the music.

