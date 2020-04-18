Favorite Houston restaurant dishes at grocery stores heat up week's top 5 stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. 2 Houston grocery stores beef up takeaway meals from local restaurants. Select Kroger locations now offer dishes from Frenchy's and Peli Peli, while H-E-B added Coltivare to its takeaway roster.

2. Galveston County announces some local beaches reopened to public. Beaches in unincorporated parts of the county such as Bolivar Peninsula have reopened, but patrons will ensure people maintain social distancing.

3. Ford Fry announces highly anticipated return of 2 Heights restaurants. Now that Superica and La Lucha have reopened, we recommend getting both fried chicken AND cheese enchiladas.

4. Buzz Lady's stylish Tanglewood midcentury home hits the market for $1.5 million. The house has been thoroughly updated but still maintains its '60s charm.

5. University of Houston unmasks cutting-edge technology to battle COVID-19. A local scientist has a plan to make surgical masks more resistant to the virus.