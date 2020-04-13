2 Houston grocery stores beef up takeaway meals from local restaurants

Two Houston grocery stores are expanding their programs of offering takeaway dishes from Houston restaurants. Both H-E-B and Kroger are adding popular establishments to the programs they've recently begun to help restaurants reach shoppers.

Coltivare, the Italian-inspired Heights favorite from Agricole Hospitality, will offer parmesan and black pepper penne with charcoal-grilled chicken — a riff on its signature black pepper spaghetti — rigatoni bolognese, and 44 Farms braised beef lasagna to H-E-B stores in The Heights, Montrose, and on Washington Avenue. The dishes, which have been retooled for reheating at home, will begin appearing later this week, according to a representative.

Kroger has added South African restaurant Peli Peli and Creole restaurant Frenchy's Chicken to its roster that already includes Kim Son and Burns Original BBQ. It has also expanded the number of stores participating in the program.

“We have seen a tremendously positive response to our efforts to team up with local restaurants,” Kroger president Joe Kelley said in a statement. “We are excited to be able to extend this program and support our local community; it’s something we are very proud of."

Peli Peli's menu consists of eight dishes, including pan-seared Atlantic cod, peri peri chicken, and its signature chicken espetada (curry-marinated chicken medallions with barbecue glaze and garlic butter). Currently, the restaurant's dishes will only be available at a store in the Champions area (15802 Champion Forest Dr.) on Friday and Saturday (April 17 and 18), but co-founder Thomas Nguyen tells CultureMap they hope to add more stores and days once the restaurant familiarizes itself with the process.

Dishes from Frenchy's will be available April 17 at 1440 Studemont St. and April 18 at 1035 N. Shepherd. Kim Son will be available on April 15 and 17 at 5150 Buffalo Speedway and 1801 S. Voss. Burns will be available April 16 at 1440 Studemont St. and April 19 at 5150 Buffalo Speedway.

H-E-B currently offers dishes from Underbelly Hospitality, Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, and Brennan's of Houston. CultureMap has contacted the Texas grocer to inquire as to whether it will add more Houston restaurants to the takeaway program and will update this article as necessary once it responds.