Ford Fry announces highly anticipated return of 2 Heights restaurants

The Heights will soon regain one of its most reliable destinations for Tex-Mex and fried chicken. Chef Ford Fry announced that he will reopen Superica and La Lucha on Monday, April 13.

Both restaurants closed March 26 to allow staff members to stay home for two weeks to ensure none manifested symptoms of COVID-19, Fry said in a statement. "Our number one priority remains the well-being and safety of our team and our communities, and we feel we can re-open responsibly with lean, efficient teams to prevent further spread of the virus and ensure we are keeping our teams healthy and employed," he added.

Superica will operate as to-go only with curbside pickup. The menu will include tacos, appetizers, soups, salads, fajitas, and enchiladas. La Lucha's fried chicken, fried shrimp, and its popular Pharmacy Burger will also be available.

Hours of operation will be Monday - Thursday from 4:30 to 8:30 pm. Friday and Saturday from 11:30 am to 9 pm, and Sunday from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm.

State of Grace, Fry's luxurious seafood-oriented restaurant in River Oaks, will remain closed.