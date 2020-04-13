Buzz Lady's stylish Tanglewood midcentury home hits the market for $1.5 million

When Roseann Rogers, affectionately known throughout Houston as "The Buzz Lady," and her husband, Aashish Shah, bought 5410 Meadow Lake Ln. in 2016, the ranch-style home was well updated.

"It was originally built in 1960," Rogers tells CultureMap. "The previous owners had updated many aspects of the house already such as the kitchen, dining and several of the bathrooms."



The plumbing had been modernized, too, but none of that changed the home's original midcentury vibe. Unfolding across 3,862 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, 5410 Meadow Lake Ln. exuded 1960s charm. And, even as she and her husband extensively remodeled the home, they worked to make sure that charm still showed through.



The home, located in the tony Del Monte II neighborhood, is now for sale, offered by Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $1.5 million. Shah is an executive for HCA/Sarah Cannon and the couple are relocating to Nashville, site of his corporate headquarters. The family hopes to make the move by summer.



"We hate to leave this house, but it’s time for a change and we’re looking for a new house that our designer, Allie Wood, can play with," says Rogers.

Wood worked with Rogers and Shah, incorporating what Rogers calls the family's "contrasting styles" to create an aesthetic that used the home's natural layout as a blank canvas, while adding pops of contemporary design. "Roseann and Aashish both are very successful people who have built very different brands for themselves, if you will," says Wood. "It was so much fun to work with them — and their own very clear styles — and mix those together into something I think they both truly loved and that felt like them separately, but also as a couple and would also function for how they entertain."



Finished concrete floors now adorn the foyer, hallway, guest bathroom, and the couple's son’s room. The study, originally a very small bedroom with generic built-ins, was transformed. The closet doors were removed and a custom barn door added. The room was repainted with oranges and browns, and redesigned the shelving and built-ins put in.

Where the home's original circular breakfast table once stood there's now a cozy breakfast nook.

"We added an incredible zebra textured wallpaper, a white furry ottoman, retro bar cart and a chandelier," says Rogers.



They also created a great room, with design elements reminiscent of a lodge to create a warm, inviting space. A closet in the master bedroom was converted to a gun vault. The dining room was repainted and custom cabinetry was added, along with hardware and a painted faux fireplace. The couple also added two chandeliers to the room.



Prospective buyers for 5410 Meadow Lake Ln. will love the home's modern feel. The backyard is a literal oasis, with a European-style pool and patio with a grill, making it a great place to entertain and enjoy the Bayou City's balmy weather. The entire home is made for inviting others in, even as it's the perfect place for a family to relax. And, its location adjacent to the Tanglewood/Galleria area make it convenient to everywhere in the city.



Rogers says she and her family love every aspect of the home.



"When you see the house from the street, you think 'wow, what a nice ranch house.' But when you open the custom Spanish-style metal door you’re transported into something magical."