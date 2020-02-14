Southwest Airlines launches new direct flights from Houston to Cozumel

Given the Bayou City’s current topsy-turvy weather conditions, Houstonians couldn’t be blamed for longing for a warm, temperate (read: consistent) climate, full of clear skies and sunshine. And would a crystal-clear beach be so bad?

Certainly not. And with that in mind, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is launching new, non-stop service between Houston and the always-popular Mexican coastal destination, Cozumel. The new, twice-daily service starts on March 7, according to the airline.



For those already scrambling to make getaway plans, the Southwest flights will depart daily at 11:50 am and 6 pm. The flights return from Cozumel at 9 am and 2:55 pm.

Once in Cozumel, travelers can expect myriad activities, including world-class scuba diving and snorkeling, national parks, diverse food offerings, and, frankly, a nice break from the hustle-and-bustle of Cancun.

Land-locked Texans looking for some beach time are in luck: The flight is designed for customers from other cities including Austin and Dallas as “feeder” cities, according to a Southwest Airlines representative.

The new Cozumel route continues building on Southwest’s international presence from Houston, which includes flights to Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Montego Bay in Jamaica, San Jose and Liberia, Costa Rica, Grand Cayman, and later this summer, Nassau.



The airline is currently growing its international service from Houston; Southwest recently opened a $125 million hangar complex at Hobby Airport. Southwest is also offering 10 percent more flights this summer compared to last year.