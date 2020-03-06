3 new Houston breweries pop open with fresh pours and cool ciders

Fans of local craft beer are in luck. Three new breweries have opened in town, each one of them pulling out all the stops in ensuring that people will drop in, pull up a chair, and make it their official watering hole.

We’ve spotlighted this fresh, foamy trio serving up smooth ales, IPAs, stouts, ciders, and more — plus tasty bites to keep you satiated between sips.

Local Group Brewing

Located in Houston’s Hardy Yards, this brewpub, which boasts more than 7,500 square feet, has just opened its doors. Located in Houston’s Hardy Yards, Local Group will not only serve beverages, but also food: former Post Oak Hotel chef Jeff Samoska, and sous chef, Pablo Varas, have created a menu full of delectable goodies. The more conventional offerings will include the crispy chicken sandwich brined with house-made pickle juice and house-brewed beer, as well as the Texas Angus beef burger (both served on house-made brioche buns). Other options include duck confit poutine with black pepper gravy on house cut fries, a house-cured and smoked Berkshire “bacon steak,” and two variations of their house-made pretzel: “The Bratzel” stuffed with local game sausages and the oversized “everything” pretzel served with beer queso, and spicy mustard.

As for the beer, expect 20 taps, eight of which will pour straight from the tanks for fresher beers with less transfer, along with a few non-beer options like Texas wines, cold-brew coffee, ciders, and sodas. The initial brews include an easy-drinking stout named Li’l Star; Double Vertigo, a hazy, hoppy New England Imperial IPA; Sparkle Motion, an American sparkling ale; and Chef’s Hefe, a German-style hefeweizen. Later will come a light, horchata-inspired brew titled Horchatanita; Athena’s Elixir, a fruited kettle sour that will rotate fruits and other flavors; a juicy New England IPA; and an easy-drinking, hop-lover’s IPA. Future plans include barrel-aged brews, additional IPAs, and imperial stouts. The brewpub will offer fixed and make-your-own flights as well as half-pours.

1504 Chapman St.; Tuesdays through Sundays (3-10 pm Tuesdays-Thursdays; 11 am-10 pm Fridays-Saturdays; 11 am-9 pm Sundays

Urban South Brewery - HTX

This newly opened, 14,000-square-foot facility is actually the latest spinoff for the New Orleans-based brewery. Located in the Sawyer Yards District, this spot includes a 10-barrel research and development brewing operation, canning line, a dedicated barrel and blending room, and a public taproom with a large patio and beer garden. The taproom will also host regular beer releases, events, and parties throughout the year.

The brewery is putting its own innovative twist on traditional beer styles — including hazy IPAs, signature stouts, and barrel-aged sours. Urban South specializes in very fruity, smoothie-like ales, like the Boysenberry Grisette and the HTX Boysenberry and Vanilla IPA.

1201 Olivier St.; Mondays through Sundays, from 11 am to 10 pm.

City Orchard

This 8,000-square-foot urban cidery boasts hard ciders locally made from the highest quality, hand-selected cider and culinary apples from the Great Lakes Region of the United States. The creation of co-owners Patrick Kwiatkowski and Mat Smith (both with roots in the Great Lakes Region), the 3,000-square-foot taproom also serves beer brewed onsite as well as a selection of personally curated domestic and imported wines. The taproom also holds 82 seats, features a 50-foot, marble-top bar, 24 taps pouring cider, beer and nitro, and an eight-screen video wall.

The outpost also sells food that compliments cider in the European tradition, handmade in the City Orchard food truck. Menu items include pizza, crepes, and other specialty bites. Smith will continue to oversee the apple sourcing and the development of the City Orchard cider apple-growing project.

1201 Oliver St.; Wednesdays through Sundays (2-10 pm Wednesdays-Thursdays; 2-11 pm Fridays; 11 am-11 pm Saturdays; 11 am-7 pm Sundays).