Blooming healthy-eating restaurant reveals opening date for hot Heights location

The wait for Houston's newest healthy-eating restaurant has almost come to an end. Flower Child announced that it will open its third Houston-area location in The Heights on March 24.

Announced last year, the new Flower Child will occupy a 3,500-square-foot space in the newly-built Market at Houston Heights development. Thai restaurant Kin Dee, CycleBar, Salon Lofts, and others will also call the building at 15th St. and N. Shepherd Dr. home.

Known for its mix of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free dishes that are available for both lunch and dinner, Flower Child has been a hit since it opened its first Houston location in Uptown Park in 2018. A Woodlands location followed in 2019.

The menu covers a wide range of toasts, salads, bowls, entrees, and wraps. Standout dishes include the Mother Earth bowl (sweet potatoes, portobello mushrooms, avocado, broccoli pesto, and red pepper miso vinaigrette), the Rebel wrap (steak, charred onion, French Port Salut Cheese, and horseradish yogurt), and the Turkey and Avocado Cobb (romaine, arugula, red cabbage, avocado, tomato, cucumber, corn, pickled onion, smoked almond, and a gorgonzola vinaigrette).

To prepare for the opening, the restaurant is hosting a job fair from March 2 to 14 (excluding Sundays). Interested candidates will find more information online.

The Heights and its surrounding neighborhoods remain a busy area for restaurant openings. Last week's opening of The Burger Joint added to recent arrivals such as Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and a second location of Korean restaurant Dak & Bop. Fluff Bake Bar will soon open its relocated bakery, and Mico's Hot Chicken will debut soon in the former Balls Out Burger location on Durham (its food truck already operates at that location).

Fox Restaurant Concepts, the Arizona-based company that operates Flower Child, was purchased last year by the Cheesecake Factory in a deal valued at $353 million. Founded by restaurateur Sam Fox, FRC continues to operate both Flower Child and Blanco Tacos & Tequila as a wholly-owned subsidiary of its new corporate parent.